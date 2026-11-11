November 11, 2026

Varsovie’s ‘Notes pour plus tard’ set for limited vinyl LP on November 27

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 11, 2026

French post-punk band Varsovie’s sixth album, “Notes pour plus tard,” gets a limited vinyl LP edition on Icy Cold Records on November 27, 2026.

Varsovie "Notes pour plus tard" album cover
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French post-punk band Varsovie will release its sixth album, “Notes pour plus tard,” on limited black vinyl through Icy Cold Records on November 27, 2026. The album itself came out digitally and on CD on October 16, 2026.

Varsovie recorded “Notes pour plus tard” at Drudenhaus studio in France in August 2025. Grégory Cathérina and Arnault Destal wrote the music, with lyrics by Destal. The album carries French lyrics across eight tracks: “Notes pour plus tard,” “Treize Collines,” “Unica Zürn,” “Partout les chiens,” “Stress,” “1988,” “La Battue” and “Présence.” The band has said “Treize Collines” (“Thirteen Hills,” another name for Paris) alludes to the terrorist attacks of November 13, 2015. Sotiris Lamprou created the album’s artwork.

The vinyl edition is limited to 250 copies on black vinyl with a printed insert.

About Varsovie

Varsovie was formed in Grenoble, France, in 2005 by Arnault Destal (drums, lyrics, music, art direction) and Grégory Cathérina (vocals, guitars, music). The band has released six albums since forming, including “L’Ombre et la Nuit” and 2023’s “Pression à froid,” and has toured across Europe. “Notes pour plus tard” continues the band’s French-language post-punk and dark rock sound, released through Icy Cold Records.

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