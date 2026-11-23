Hamburg trio Seasurfer released the EP “Trip” on November 20, 2026, with a video for lead single “Hush Now (The Calling)”, out now on Bandcamp.

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Hamburg trio Seasurfer released the four-track EP “Trip” on November 20, 2026. The release is accompanied by a video for its lead single, “Hush Now (The Calling)”. “Trip” is available as a digital-only release on Bandcamp, priced at “€3 EUR or more”.

<a href="https://seasurfer.bandcamp.com/album/trip" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Trip by Seasurfer</a>

“Trip” holds four tracks: “One”, “Hush Now (The Calling)”, “Disappear” and “I See You”. Dirk Knight recorded, produced and mixed the EP, with additional strings on “One” by Harald Löwy of Chandeen. Cord Vorhauer mastered the release at White Closet Studio in Hamburg, and the cover artwork is by Guiseppe of Creative Canvas.

Singer Apolonia described “Hush Now (The Calling)” as “a very intimate song to me about first love.” She also said she was “very happy that our new colleague Kiora joined me on this personal sound-ride,” referring to the EP’s second vocalist, who joins the group for the first time on “Trip”. Dirk Knight, who handled the EP’s instrumentation and production, described his approach to the record as rooted in place: “For me, this is the sound of cities.”

About Seasurfer

Seasurfer is a project from Hamburg, Germany, led by Dirk Knight, who handles the band’s recording, production and mixing. Side-Line first covered the act in June 2021 with a “Click Interview”, followed that September by a video for “Drifting”, at the time described as a dreampop duo. The band’s discography includes the album “Zombies”, released in 2021.

In June 2026, Seasurfer released the four-track EP “Angels” via Recordjet, with a video for opening track “Crazy”. “Trip”, released on November 20, 2026, follows as the band’s next EP, self-released through Bandcamp. The group now performs as a trio, with Apolonia returning on vocals alongside new member Kiora, both featured on “Hush Now (The Calling)”. Seasurfer’s sound on “Trip” draws on dreampop, shoegaze and post-punk, continuing the atmospheric, reverb-heavy direction established across the band’s catalogue.

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