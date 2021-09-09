Hamburg based dreampop duo Seasurfer launch new video for ‘Drifting’

Shortly after Seasurfer’s third album “Zombies” has also been released on vinyl in addition to the earlier CD edition, the Hamburg-based dream pop duo Dirk Knight and Apolonia come up with a new version of the song “Drifting” (and a video which you can see below). “Drifting” is taken from Seasurfer’s third album “Zombies” (which was recently issued on limited edition black vinyl).

Beside the previously unreleased track “Ghost Children”, you also get 3 “Drifting” remixes by the Spanish dreamwave duo Stereoskop, the Russian shoegaze band Life On Venus and the French electro artist Giirls.

Dirk Knight explains: “For me “Drifting” is the song with the coolest bass of the whole album ‘Zombies’. For the first time I recorded all the basses by myself and learned to love playing this instrument. Basses are extremely important to us and determine the harmonies and melodies, similar to how Simon Gallup (The Cure), Peter Hook (Joy Division, New Order) and Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) are doing it. For the single and the extended mix we let the drums run straight through to make the song even more mesmerizing. I also love the bonus track ‘Ghost Children’, where we experimented a lot with heavy guitars, 80s synths and strange vocals which are partly in German. The three remixes are great as well: they all sound very different from the original version, so the EP appears somehow like an album with various songs.”

Here’s the new video.