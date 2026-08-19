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Frank Zwicker and Klaus Schill began their journey as Sea Of Sin more than 30 years ago. Although the German duo released a remix album about two years ago, “The Shape Of A Lonely Soul” marks their first new studio album in seven years. The album was preceded by no fewer than four singles, which are joined here by four additional tracks to create a body of work largely inspired by inner struggles and the quest to break free from isolation in an ever-changing world.

These are serious and profound themes on which to build Electro-Pop music. Yet Sea Of Sin achieves a delightful duality, balancing the gravity of the subject matter with an upbeat and joyful musical style. After all, music is meant to connect people, and perhaps this approach can help lonely souls emerge from isolation and reconnect with reality. Sea Of Sin retains its quintessential Electro-Pop sound, featuring catchy melodies and strong, memorable choruses. Add passionate vocal performances to the mix, and you get an enjoyable album that leaves you feeling better and happier. For me, the track “Dark Revelations” stands out in particular. It is simply a beautiful composition that would fit perfectly on a film Soundtrack.

Sea Of Sin have returned with just eight tracks, but every single one of them is well worth a listen. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Dark Revelations”:

<a href="https://seaofsin1.bandcamp.com/track/dark-revelations-2" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Dark Revelations by Sea of Sin</a>

About Sea Of Sin

Sea Of Sin are a German new wave/pop duo from Hamburg built around founding members Frank Zwicker and Klaus Schill. The band first emerged in the 1990s and launched with the 1995 debut album “Watch Out!” on Subtronic Records. Zwicker handles vocals and lyrics, while Schill is responsible for synths, guitars and production.

They followed in 1997 with the EP “Illuminate”, produced by Heiko Maile of Camouflage, who also handled arrangement, mastering and backing vocals on that release. “Urban Chemistry” arrived in 2000, with Maile again contributing backing vocals.

After a long hiatus the duo returned in 2018 with “Future Pulse“, a comeback album largely built from re-edited earlier material. In April 2019 they issued “Unbroken”, described by the band as their first album of new songs after the break. Later that year came “The Remixes”, which collected remix work from the 2018-2019 period and added the previously unreleased track “Only The Memory Remains”.

The release pace increased from 2020 onward with the singles “Unspoken Words”, “Floating Away”, “Turn Back Time” and “Immaculate”, gathered together with further remix work on “The Remixes II” in March 2021. The album “Tired of Chasing Ghosts” arrived on April 21, 2023. In 2024 the duo marked its 30-year anniversary with live dates.

The singles “Faith!”, “No Excuse”, “Bang Bang Bang”, “Save Me”, “Renegades” and “Dark Revelations” led into “The Shape Of A Lonely Soul”, released on March 13, 2026. Klaus Schill handled mixing and production, Thomas Banse engineered the vocal recordings at Studio B in Stuttgart, and Norman Nitzsche mastered the record at Calyx Mastering in Berlin. The album is available as a CD digipak with a 16-page booklet, as a limited 12-inch black vinyl edition and digitally.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

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