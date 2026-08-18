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Rue Oberkampf release “Wehmut” in mid-October 2026 on Young And Cold Records, their third full album for the Augsburg label and their first since “Liebe” in 2022. The record runs six tracks: “Tonight”, “Come on Moon”, “Blanc Poney”, “Into the Woid”, “Sonne” and “Darkness”. Bandcamp gives the release date as 15 October; the label’s own shop and its distributor both say 16 October.

<a href="https://rueoberkampf.bandcamp.com/album/wehmut" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Wehmut by Rue Oberkampf</a>

The Munich duo take the title from a German word with no direct English equivalent, and open their own note on the record by saying so. “It describes a feeling suspended between melancholy and nostalgia. A longing for something lost or remembered. A yearning for a beautiful place you once knew, or one you have never been to, yet somehow miss all the same.” They credit the album to walking the Goldsteig trail in the Bavarian Forest, to a sea crossing between Antwerp and Hanko in Finland, to the “Wanderweg” zines put out by Haus Nostromo, and to a mixture of Zeitgeist and post-metal, closing with an invitation to “be wehmütig with us”.

Formats and credits for Rue Oberkampf’s ‘Wehmut’

The vinyl edition is a gatefold sleeve with a lyrics inlay, pressed for the first run on brown transparent vinyl. The CD comes in a digipak with an eight-page lyrics booklet, and a digital edition runs alongside both. Pre-orders are open through Bandcamp and the Young And Cold shop.

Julia de Jouy and Oliver Maier wrote the music and lyrics. Johannes Vopel mixed “Tonight”, “Come on Moon”, “Into the Woid” and “Sonne”; Wolfgang Lehmann mixed “Blanc Poney” and “Darkness”. Ludwig Maier mastered the digital and CD editions and Eric Van Wonterghem mastered the vinyl. Josip Tijan of Thymian plays acoustic guitar on “Darkness”. The field recordings are placed as precisely as the studio credits: forest sound for “Darkness” captured at the Buchberger Leite gorge near Freyung, waves for “Sonne” recorded at Falkensteiner Strand in Kiel, and Scottish owls on “Into the Woid” taken from the BBC Sound Library. Kinnat Sóley designed the artwork, which is built on a Vorarlberg Landesbibliothek photograph titled “Nadelbäume im Nebel”.

The announcement follows “The Singles 2018-2026”, the eight-track compilation released on 9 July 2026 that collected “Eternity”, “Eiszeit”, “Solitude”, “I Won’t Surrender (Brutal Edit)”, “Negativraum”, “Sans Toi”, “Deine Augen” and “Never Stop to Dance” on vinyl and CD, both hand-numbered and limited to 666 copies with no repress.

About Rue Oberkampf

Julia de Jouy, Oliver Maier and Damien De-Vir formed Rue Oberkampf in 2016, all three having DJed in southern Germany before that. The name is taken from the Paris street and metro station named after Christophe-Philippe Oberkampf, and de Jouy’s own pseudonym points at the same figure through the toile de Jouy fabric his factory produced. They sing in French, German and English, and set 1980s electronic darkwave against a techno pulse.

The first single, “Le Train”, was a cover of Absolute Body Control‘s “Melting Away” that Dirk Ivens passed on to his own audience. The “Waveclash” EP came out on No Emb Blanc in 2018, and the “Sans Toi” lathe-cut split with Sunday Victim on Circonstances Aggravantes in 2019. The debut album “Christophe-Philippe” landed on Young And Cold Records at the end of 2019 and has been repressed twice since. “Negativraum” appeared on Ant-Zen in 2020, and the second album “Liebe” on Young And Cold in 2022. The mini-album “Essenz” followed on 30 October 2024 and was repressed in 2025. In a 2020 Side-Line interview the band described a recording method split across a home studio in Passau, a small room in Munich and the Young And Cold studio in Augsburg. De-Vir left in 2023, and the writing credits since carry only de Jouy and Maier.

Young And Cold Records was founded in Augsburg on 1 May 2012 by Marcel Leidenroth and Daniel Hallhuber, who run it with Micha Oswald. It began with hand-dubbed cassettes and now lists more than two hundred releases across post-punk, wave and underground electronics, with Twin Tribes among its widest-selling acts. “Wehmut” is the fourth Rue Oberkampf record it has issued, and arrives four years after “Liebe”.

Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com

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