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Dark ambient/electronic artist Abel Autopsy has released his debut full-length album “uunder“. The nine-track instrumental, cinematic album is the first chapter in a three-part sequence that is set to continue with “overr” and “outt.” Abel Autopsy adss: “This album is an exercise in capturing the balance between light and shadow, feeling another ‘presence’ with you that is not entirely from here.”

<a href="https://abelautopsy.bandcamp.com/album/uunder" rel="noopener">uunder by abel autopsy</a>

About Abel Autopsy

Abel Autopsy works across instrumental industrial, electronic, metal, and cinematic sound design. An early employee at Pittsburgh Modular Synthesizers, he has a background in modular synthesis and sound design.

He has also worked as a long-term partner and co-writer for industrial rock band 16volt, contributing to releases including “FullBlackHabit”, “AmericanPornSongs”, and “MoreOfLess”.

Beyond that, he is part of the extreme metal duo Eyes of Your Eyes with Sleep Blackheart. He has also remixed material connected to Celldweller, Drumcorps, Halo In Reverse, Zombie Girl, and Sebastian Komor. Abel Autopsy is also one half of Autopsy Club with Matt Brown of A Pale Horse Named Death and Seventh Void. The duo describes its sound as “dark pop with a modern edge”. He also collaborates in subNatural with Ritch Napierkowski of Ritchual and Adoration Destroyed.

Under the name Conduit Closing, he creates symphonic, film-oriented compositions, with some of that work featured in Aeyron Moore’s Cannes-nominated short film “The Third Experience”.

His new solo album, “uunder”, is out now. The release is an instrumental, cinematic work and the first part of a planned trilogy.

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