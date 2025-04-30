Metal Disco – Wild Dog (Digital/CD EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Greek project of Toxic Razor returned at the end of 2024 with a new release that once again showcases the project’s distinctive sound. The four tracks remain rooted in a minimalist production style, striking a balance between Minimal-Electro and Dark-Pop. The vocals are clear and captivating, drawing the listener in from the first note.

Above all, this is an EP made for the dancefloor—rhythmic, infectious, and emotionally charged. The final track, in particular, stands out with its powerful, Trance-infused sequences that left a lasting impression on me.

Metal Disco has never let me down, but this release easily ranks among the best in its already rich discography. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Déjame Bailar”:

https://metaldisco.bandcamp.com/track/d-jame-bailar

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

