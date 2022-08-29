Scanner – The Homeland Of Electricity (Album – DiN)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Ambient-Electro, IDM, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: I realized Robin Rimbaud released his first album thirty years ago now. What followed was an awesome career wherein his sonic alter-ego Scanner became a true reference when it come to experimental with electronic sounds resulting in Ambient/Experimental music, but still more danceable productions. About this new opus and ‘rather prophetically Rimbaud states that this album was indebted to the work of the Ukranian film maker Laris Shepitko.’

Content: Scanner moves on experimenting with sounds and noises, covering different influences, which are constantly coming back track after track. Taking off a pure Ambient way he progressively moves towards dreamy, evasive, passages accomplished with refined, crystalline, sound treatments, but also injects deep, groovy, bass lines to the work. At the last part of the work you’ll even notice a Technoid sequence mixed with astral noises.

+ + + : The work is diversified although characterized by its constant, Ambient- & Experimental approach. The work has a strong space-like dimension leading the listener into an imaginary-, and abyssal world. The work sounds pretty accessible through the addition of slow rhythms. The British artist confirms to be a true sound architect and therefor he remains a reference in modern Ambient/Experimental music.

– – – : From a very personal point of view I sometimes miss a melodic touch.

Conclusion: Scanner is an invitation to visit imaginary places created by a sonic canvas of the artist.

Best songs: “Beginning Of An Unknown Century”, “Acentria”, “Another Aircraft”, “Artemovsk”.

Rate: 7½.

