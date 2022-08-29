Reakton – Micro: Macro: Nano (Album – Out Of Line)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, USB.

Background/Info: Three years after the successful debut album “Weltall: Erde: Mensch” Berliner formation Reakton joined hands with Out Of Line and have now unleashed their second opus.

Content: Referring to the influences and sound production, the new work is a copy-paste of the debut album. The songs remain inspired by the magic of Kraftwerk, resulting in ‘Robotic-Pop’ or simply ‘Kraftwerk-Pop’ music. Pure minimalism accentuated by bleeping sequences and the magic of the vocoder to produce the vocals -while other passages are featuring computer vocals.

+ + + : If you already like Metroland, Deutsche Bank and related formations, you for sure are going to like Reakton. This album confirms the genius of their debut work. It’s a styled and intelligent production, which isn’t innovative although refreshing and bringing the 80s spirit back alive. The simple fact they got signed to Out Of Line definitely appears to be a consecration for their efforts and talent.

– – – : If you aren’t into Kraftwerk-like Electro-Pop music you’d better avoid buying this album.

Conclusion: Kraftwerk remains a huge source of inspiration for the ‘younger’ generation of artists, but some like Reakton, are definitely more inspired and intelligent in the way they create their own sound.

Best songs: “Deep Learning”, “Aerosol”, “Entertainment”, “Nano”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.reakton.de / www.facebook.com/ReaktonMusic

Label: www.outofline.de / www.facebook.com/outoflinelabel