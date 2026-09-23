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Cold Spring releases SATØRI’s “Your Life Is Worth Nothing” on 2 October 2026, on CD in a matt-laminate digipak under catalog number CSR364CD. The album mixes harsh industrial noise and power electronics with hard, heavy beats, hostile vocals and dark electronics, and is priced at £9.49 in advance, rising to £11.49 after release.

SATØRI’s eleven tracks on ‘Your Life Is Worth Nothing’

The album runs eleven tracks, recorded and mixed by Dave Kirby at Digitalis in Somerset across 2025 and 2026, mastered by Martin Bowes at The Cage Studios, with artwork by Abby Helasdottir:

“Last Rites” (3:58) “Perverseverence” (3:47) “Don’t Bend: Break” (4:38) “Suck Out The Light” (3:52) “Seeds Of Darkness” (7:44) “Growing Violence” (6:09) “Trajan” (3:49) “Shattered” (3:52) “Haunted” (4:46) “Pillars Of Salt” (4:47) “Can’t Stop The Itch” (6:30)

Track ten shares its title with SATØRI’s previous Cold Spring album, “Pillars Of Salt”, released in 2025.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/your-life-is-worth-nothing-csr364cd" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Your Life Is Worth Nothing by Satøri</a>

SATØRI described the album’s themes directly:

“They think it. Sometimes you think it. A black oppression that takes over; consuming your very soul. The pointlessness of existence. Your single-minded fight against a world and what seems to be an entire population who invalidate everything you believe or stand for, create a climate in which you struggle to survive and destroy the opportunities for you to ever fulfil your potential. Remember: your life is worth nothing.”

03.10.2026 – Glossop, UK – The Globe – album launch, with T.A.G.C. (Adi Newton of Clock DVA), Colossloth and Llyn Y Cwn

07.11.2026 – Barnstaple, UK – St Anne’s – with Colossloth and A Waste Of Damnation

Side-Line has previously covered the Glossop date, where the album launch sits alongside Colossloth’s own new-album show and a T.A.G.C. set from Adi Newton.

About SATØRI

SATØRI formed in Margate, Kent, in 1984, when Dave Kirby and Robert Maycock began recording as Psychopath, adopting the name Satori in 1987, the same year Cold Spring-affiliated label Broken Flag released the project’s self-titled cassette. Further tapes followed on Mindscan Tapes through the late 1980s and into the early 1990s, including “Behold The Past”, “Power Of The Gun” and the “Techno Primitive” release credited to Satori Soundsystem. Maycock left in late 1993, Justin Mitchell joined in 1994, and the band disbanded in 1996.

Mitchell revived Satori in 2006 with Neil Chaney, and the pair toured Japan alongside Sutcliffe Jugend in April 2007. Cold Spring picked up the project in 2008, releasing the album “Contemptus Mundi” and the CD edition of “Kanashibari” (its LP version had appeared in Japan on Dogma Chase earlier that year), alongside a split release with Merzbow and Sutcliffe Jügend and another with Nadja and Atavist.

Dave Kirby, the sole constant member since 1987, resumed the project alone in 2014 and later began spelling the name SATØRI. Cold Spring has released two SATØRI albums under that spelling before the new record: “The Woods” in 2023 and “Pillars Of Salt” in 2025, making “Your Life Is Worth Nothing” the label’s third SATØRI album since Kirby’s solo return. The launch show for the new record takes place on 3 October 2026 at The Globe in Glossop, alongside album launches from Colossloth and a T.A.G.C. set from Adi Newton.

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