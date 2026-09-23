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Sandie Trash announces the single “Poupée Panik,” featuring Eric Debris (Métal Urbain) and Richard Belgium (MI6), the first track revealed from the upcoming album “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka.” The French post-punk and new wave project has not confirmed a release date for the album itself, and “Poupée Panik” is not yet available on Sandie Trash’s Bandcamp page, Instagram or Facebook.

Sandie Trash builds ‘Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka’ around the Motel Dakota

The nine-track album is set around a recurring fictional location, Room 17 of the Motel Dakota, with several tracks written as character pieces tied to that setting: “La perversita,” “Poupée Panik,” “Élégance déplacée,” “Gloria Dakota” and “Sophie qui aime les avions.” Sandie Trash describes the record as a “sabotage” of eighties nostalgia rather than a nostalgic homage to the decade.

Alongside Eric Debris and Richard Belgium, the album credits a wide cast of guest contributors: Emmanuelle 5 (Dead Sexy), Olivier de Joie (Les Fils de Joie), Max Freeth (Ausgang), Karbokroma, Kelsey Warren (Blak Emoji), Jérôme Lefdup (Lefdup & Lefdup), Gilles Le Guen (Denner) and Oli Le Baron (Ici Paris). One track, “I Trash You Fuck Off,” is credited with a guest vocal from Helno, the former Lucrate Milk member who went on to front Les Négresses Vertes until his death in January 1993. Sandie Trash’s announcement does not explain how that vocal appears on a track dated 2026, whether as a sample, an archival recording or another arrangement, and no further detail was available to confirm it.

Eric Debris also mixed and mastered the album at ATX Mastering studio. The cover art is by Italian illustrator Volt.B.

About Sandie Trash

Sandie Trash is a French punk and electro project based in Périgueux, fronted by the singer of the same name and built, album after album, around a rotating cast of guest musicians on individual tracks. The approach dates back at least to 2018, when the project’s “Le French Peep Show” paired a new musician with each song on the record. On Bandcamp, Sandie Trash’s confirmed discography includes the album “Outrageous brune,” released 25 February 2010 through Indies.Music.Productions with vocals from Sandie Trash and Maudd and mixing and mastering by Emmanuel Borie, and the 14-track compilation “Rose chewing-gun & Machine-gum (2006-2017),” released 29 May 2025 and gathering tracks and features from that decade, including contributions from Kloot Per W, Romeo Praly, Kim Ohio Fuzz, Marcel Vanthilt and Nina Courson.

“Poupée Panik” and the album built around it, “Jeunes filles mödernes & Bazooka,” continue that same collaborative format on a larger scale, bringing in musicians tied to Métal Urbain, MI6, Ausgang, Denner and other underground post-punk and EBM circles for a post-punk and new wave record set inside the fictional Motel Dakota.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com