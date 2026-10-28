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German dark electronic artist Sara Noxx has announced “Ultraviolet“, a new single scheduled for digital release on November 6, 2026. The track is introduced as the first “Triple-A” release from her forthcoming album “Onyxx“.

Following the 2026 singles “Poor Old Man” and “Under Attack”, “Ultraviolet” takes a more direct, club-oriented approach, with a faster bassline, sharp synth arrangements and Noxx’s vocals, built for both radio and dancefloor play. Both earlier singles reached number one on the Deutsche Alternative Charts (DAC) and the American Alternative Charts (AAC), according to the artist’s own announcement.

“Onyxx” forms part of a three-part project alongside “Polluxx” and “Detoxx”, first announced by Sara Noxx in March 2026. “Ultraviolet” is set for digital release on November 6, accompanied by international club and radio promotion.

About Sara Noxx

Sara Noxx, born Britt Rommel, is a Berlin-based dark electronic and electro-industrial artist. She first appeared in 1997, winning the Zillo band contest with her project Essexx and releasing the debut single “Society” and her first studio album “Noxxious” the same year. In 1998 she issued the album “Paradoxx”. The 2001 album “Exxtasy” reached number 9 on the DAC; the 2003 album “Equinoxx” and the single “Colder & Colder” came next, with “Colder & Colder” reaching number one on European alternative charts for several weeks. The same year she released the instrumental album “Nonvoxx” and her first poetry collection, “Lyrixx”. In 2007 she relaunched Essexx with Sven Wolff of Patenbrigade: Wolff and released the album “Bridges”. For her ten-year solo anniversary in 2008 she released the three-disc retrospective “XX-Ray”; the same year’s single “Earth Song” was recorded with Peter Spilles of Project Pitchfork and reached number one on the DAC.

With the 2009 album “Intoxxication” she focused on further collaborations around the single “Superior Love”, issued in two versions: “The Bright Side”, featuring Limahl with remixes by acts including Real Life and Girls Under Glass, and “The Dark Side”, featuring 18 Summers with contributions from Illuminate and In My Rosary. Between 2011 and 2016 she released a series of duets, including “Where the Wild Roses Grow” and “Jeanny” with forensic biologist Mark Benecke, and “Weg zurück”, “Falling” and “Sie wusste mehr” with Oswald Henke of Goethes Erben. The album “Entre Quatre Yeuxx” was released in 2015.

In 2025 Sara Noxx founded Epixx Studios in Berlin, where she worked on the triptych “Onyxx”, “Polluxx” and “Detoxx”, announced in March 2026 for release via Prussia Records / ZYX. In June 2026, “Poor Old Man” and “Superior Love” placed first and second on the DAC and AAC simultaneously, alongside a digital reissue campaign for “Intoxxication”. “Ultraviolet” now arrives as the lead single from “Onyxx”, the first instalment of that triptych.

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For almost 15 years I’ve been writing about music, interviewing artists and reviewing releases for Peek-A-Boo Magazine. Recently, I also launched my own WordPress website, where I continue to share interviews, reviews and news from the underground scene. The darker side of music has been part of my life for more than 30 years, with a passion for everything from ’80s synthpop and New Wave to EBM, Futurepop and dark electronic music in general. Also Metal and Rock is part of my world. Away from the scene, I work in a public library, where books are part of my everyday life. I enjoy both fiction and non-fiction, especially books on politics, religion, health and travel. I’m also a fan of thrillers and horror films. When I’m not listening to music or reading, you’ll usually find me exploring nature, enjoying a good sauna, experimenting with vegan cooking, or travelling to my second home, Finland. I’ve always believed the underground has the best stories. My job is simply to help tell them