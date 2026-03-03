Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German dark electronic artist Sara Noxx has announced an extensive new project described as her Opus Magnum, a three-part triptych under the titles “Onyxx”, “Polluxx” and “Detoxx”. The cycle has been developed over several years of studio work and is now in its final fine-tuning phase for release via Prussia Records / ZYX.

No release dates or formats have been confirmed yet.

About Sara Noxx

Berlin-based musician Sara Noxx first appeared in 1997, winning the Zillo band contest and releasing the debut single “Society”, followed by her first studio album “Noxxious” the same year. In 1998 she issued the album “Paradoxx”.

The 2001 album “Exxtasy” was followed by the 2003 album “Equinoxx” and the single “Colder & Colder“. In the same year she released the instrumental album “Nonvoxx” and her first poetry collection “Lyrixx”.

In 2007 she launched the side project Essexx with Sven Wolff (Patenbrigade: Wolff) and released the album “Bridges” For her ten-year solo anniversary in 2008 she released the three-disc best-of “XX-Ray”. The single “Earth Song” was recorded with Peter Spilles of Project Pitchfork.

With the 2009 studio album “Intoxxication” she focused on more collaborations, namely around the single “Superior Love”. “The Bright Side” featured Limahl with remixes by acts including Real Life and Girls Under Glass, and “The Dark Side” featuring 18 Summers with contributions from bands such as Illuminate and In My Rosary. Between 2011 and 2016 she released a series of duets, including “Where the Wild Roses Grow” and “Jeanny” with forensic biologist Mark Benecke, and “Weg zurück”, “Falling” and “Sie wusste mehr” with Oswald Henke of Goethes Erben. The “Entre Quatre Yeuxx” album followed in 2015.

In early 2025 she founded Epixx Studios where she worked on the newly announced triptych “Onyxx”, “Polluxx” and “Detoxx”.

