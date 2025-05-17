Sara Noxx establishes Epixx Studios in Berlin

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

German darkwave and electro artist Sara Noxx has announced the founding of Epixx Studios. The studio is described as a personal and creative venture: “A new space. A new chapter. A new energy.”

Epixx Studios is located in Berlin and functions as an independent production environment. At the centre of the setup is a 30-year-old Commodore Amiga, intended to serve as a symbolic and functional bridge between past and future sound aesthetics.

Sara Noxx explains the concept behind Epixx Studios: “Some dreams lie dormant deep within – until the moment comes when they demand to become reality. The vision: sonic artistry with soul – beyond trends, close to the human experience. This is where emotions find sound, memories are awakened, and new paths are carved. Epixx Studios isn’t about loud announcements – it’s a quiet promise. A return to authenticity. A space for depth, devotion, and that creative restlessness that whispers: Something is coming.”

About Sara Noxx

Sara Noxx, born Britt Rommel, is a German darkwave and electro-industrial artist based in Berlin. She launched her career in 1997 by winning the Zillo band contest with her project Essexx which was hailed as the German answer to Anne Clark.

That same year she released her debut mini-album “Society” on Nightshade Productions. Her early solo works, including “Noxxious” (1997) and “Paradoxx” (1998), established her as a key figure in the German dark electronic scene.

In 2001, she released the album “Exxtasy”, which peaked at No. 9 on the Deutsche Alternative Charts. This was followed by the instrumental album “Nonvoxx” in 2003 and the remix release “Equinoxx” later that year. In 2008, she released the three-disc retrospective “XX-ray”, and in 2009 the album “Intoxxication”, featuring the single “Superior Love”, which reached No. 4 on the DAC.

She also collaborated with several other artists, including “Earth Song” with Project Pitchfork and a 2011 reinterpretation of “Where the Wild Roses Grow” with forensic biologist Mark Benecke. Her double album “Entre Quatre Yeuxx” was released in 2015 via Prussia Records and remains her most recent full-length release.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

