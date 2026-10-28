October 28, 2026

Hellkern Warriors release fifth single ‘Zone 329’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 28, 2026

Gothic rock project Hellkern Warriors release fifth single “Zone 329” on 15 October 2026, continuing “The Pulse of the Void” series on Bandcamp.

Hellkern Warriors band photo for "Zone 329"
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Musicians from Berlin, Pietrasanta and Ibagué make up Hellkern Warriors, and the gothic rock project releases its fifth single, “Zone 329”, on 15 October 2026 as a self-released digital track on Bandcamp and the streaming platforms, accompanied by an official video.

Related newsHellkern Warriors release fourth single 'Rain, Steam & Speed'

The track is set in an underground club between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m., layering electronic elements over alternative rock guitars, bass and drums. Tom Radar handles lyrics, vocals and guitar, Fabian Parra plays bass, and Mauricio Castro plays drums and mixes the recording at his own Artgot Studios. Castro is now also taking over the band’s synthesizers, having previously worked only on drums, production and mixing.

Since forming in early 2025, Hellkern Warriors has built up reviews, features, interviews and radio airplay. The band reports reaching number one, Global and Germany, on Number1Music, and topping the public vote in the Alternative category of the HOFA Song Contest 2026.

About Hellkern Warriors

Hellkern Warriors formed in early 2025 as a four-piece spread across three countries. Drummer and producer Mauricio Castro, of Ibagué, Colombia, initiated the project together with Alessandro Vezzoni of Pietrasanta, Italy, who plays synths under the names Kabal Apokalypse and Dylan Phoenix and runs Funeral Records Autoproduction. His earlier projects include Erotic Funeral, the EBM act Toxic Industry and the gothic rock project Binario 0. Tom Radar, singer and guitarist of the Berlin darkwave band Radarfield, took over lyrics, vocals and guitar after the first demos were presented in June 2025, and Colombian guitarist and bassist Fabian Parra, also of Ghoulish Pain and Lemarchand, plays bass. Castro, who also drums in Impromtus ad Mortem and Lemarchand, mixes and produces the recordings at his own Artgot Studios.

The band’s name references the Helkern computer worm. The debut single, spelled “Helkern Warriors” after the worm, appeared on 12 September 2025, followed by “Petrol & Water” on 1 November 2025 and “Endless Road” on 28 December 2025, both with official videos. Hellkern Warriors followed with a fourth single, “Rain, Steam & Speed,” on 18 April 2026, and the band also appears on the compilation “Pulse In The Void – Vol.1.” The group collects the series under the working title “The Pulse of the Void,” an arc that “Zone 329” now continues as its fifth entry.

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