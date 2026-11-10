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Swedish multidisciplinary artist Michael Idehall will release the album “Vessel” on November 18, 2026, through Ant-Zen and Beläten. The ten-track record draws on sacred and apocalyptic literature as a framework for the post-industrial and dark ambient soundscapes Idehall builds across his work as a musician, writer and painter.

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/album/vessel" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Vessel by Michael Idehall</a>

Tracklist and credits for ‘Vessel’

“Vessel” runs ten tracks, opening with “This Is Bardo” and closing with “Resin on the Mirror (Oneiric Dirge),” drawing track titles from sources including the I Ching and the Mahabharata. The album is mastered by Nÿland, with visual realization by Nullvoid and packaging concept by Salt. It is available as a digital album and on 12″ vinyl, pressed on grey marbled vinyl in a matte black die-cut sleeve.

About Michael Idehall

Michael Idehall is a Swedish multidisciplinary artist, musician, writer and painter whose work combines post-industrial music, dark ambient soundscapes and ritualistic elements. Idehall has released several titles through Ant-Zen, including the EP “Serving With Both Hands” in March 2022 and the album “Apokryphos” in November 2024.

“Vessel,” out November 18, 2026, on Ant-Zen and Beläten, continues that catalogue, using sacred literature as a lens for the cyclical themes of consciousness and violence that run through the album’s ten tracks.

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