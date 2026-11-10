November 10, 2026

Michael Idehall sets ‘Vessel’ album for November 18 on Ant-Zen

Bernard - Side-Line Staff November 10, 2026

Swedish artist Michael Idehall releases the album “Vessel” on November 18, 2026, via Ant-Zen and Beläten, on digital and 12″ vinyl.

Michael Idehall "Vessel" album cover
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Swedish multidisciplinary artist Michael Idehall will release the album “Vessel” on November 18, 2026, through Ant-Zen and Beläten. The ten-track record draws on sacred and apocalyptic literature as a framework for the post-industrial and dark ambient soundscapes Idehall builds across his work as a musician, writer and painter.

Tracklist and credits for ‘Vessel’

“Vessel” runs ten tracks, opening with “This Is Bardo” and closing with “Resin on the Mirror (Oneiric Dirge),” drawing track titles from sources including the I Ching and the Mahabharata. The album is mastered by Nÿland, with visual realization by Nullvoid and packaging concept by Salt. It is available as a digital album and on 12″ vinyl, pressed on grey marbled vinyl in a matte black die-cut sleeve.

About Michael Idehall

Michael Idehall is a Swedish multidisciplinary artist, musician, writer and painter whose work combines post-industrial music, dark ambient soundscapes and ritualistic elements. Idehall has released several titles through Ant-Zen, including the EP “Serving With Both Hands” in March 2022 and the album “Apokryphos” in November 2024.

“Vessel,” out November 18, 2026, on Ant-Zen and Beläten, continues that catalogue, using sacred literature as a lens for the cyclical themes of consciousness and violence that run through the album’s ten tracks.

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