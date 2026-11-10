Peter Christopherson’s “Time Machines II,” first issued as a limited 2014 memory stick, is now available on vinyl and CD through Infinite Fog.

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“Time Machines II,” a set of unfinished works by the late Peter Christopherson of Coil, is now available on vinyl and CD for the first time through Infinite Fog. The seven tracks had previously circulated only as a limited deluxe memory stick edition compiled in 2014, four years after Christopherson’s death, which sold out almost immediately.

<a href="https://infinitefog.bandcamp.com/album/time-machines-ii" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Time Machines II by Peter Christopherson (of Coil)</a>

Credits and format for ‘Time Machines II’

The seven tracks, titled “Untitled I” through “Untitled VII,” were assembled by people close to Christopherson after his death in 2010. The title references Coil’s 1998 album “Time Machines,” though Infinite Fog’s release notes describe “Time Machines II” as musically distinct from that record. The album is mastered by Jessica Thompson, who has worked on previous Coil reissues for the label, and is available on black vinyl, on a limited clear vinyl edition, and on CD in a digipak.

About Peter Christopherson

Peter Christopherson, known to collaborators as Sleazy, was a founding member of Coil alongside John Balance, and had earlier been part of Throbbing Gristle. Following Balance’s death in 2004, Christopherson continued recording new material until his own death in 2010, leaving several projects at different stages of completion.

In 2014, people close to Christopherson compiled seven of these unfinished pieces as “Time Machines II,” issued in a limited deluxe memory stick edition that sold out quickly and became a sought-after collector’s item. Infinite Fog’s vinyl and CD release makes the material available in physical formats for the first time.

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