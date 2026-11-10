Post-punk duo Ductape release a new video for “D.E.R.T,” the sixth video from their album “Faded Flowers,” directed by Begüm Koçum.

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Post-punk and darkwave duo Ductape have released a new video for “D.E.R.T,” a track from their album “Faded Flowers”. It is the sixth video the duo have issued from the album, which came out September 18, 2026, on vinyl and CD.

Credits for the ‘D.E.R.T’ video

The video was photographed and directed by Begüm Koçum, with artist styling by Bedirhan Tasci and costume design by Ziya Kocaturk. Efe Demirtas handled lighting and backstage video assistance, with Rumeysa Arslan as second assistant, Burcin Papuccular on moon design, and production by Azize Istanbul Design Studio.

About Ductape

Ductape is a post-punk and darkwave duo of Çağla Güleray, on vocals and synthesizer, and Furkan Güleray, on guitar, bass and drum programming. The project began in Istanbul before the pair relocated their creative base to France.

Side-Line covered the announcement of Ductape’s fourth album, “Faded Flowers,” in August 2026, ahead of its September 18 release on vinyl and CD. The video for “D.E.R.T” is the sixth the duo have released from that album, continuing a video campaign built with the same creative team behind their other “Faded Flowers” clips.

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