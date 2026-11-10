Kommando, the project of Dan Courtman, compiles its 1994 cassette recordings on the CD “Electronic Spasm,” out November 11, 2026, via Ant-Zen.

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Kommando, a project conceived by Dan Courtman as the darker counterpart to his Thorofon alter ego, will release “Electronic Spasm” on November 11, 2026, through Ant-Zen. The eleven-track CD compiles the project’s earliest recordings, made in 1993 and 1994 and self-released at the time as two cassette albums.

<a href="https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/album/electronic-spasm" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Electronic Spasm by Kommando</a>

Tracklist and credits for ‘Electronic Spasm’

The two source cassettes, “Electronic Fear” and “Funky Spasm,” were originally released in 1994. “Electronic Spasm” gathers the surviving recordings from both onto one eleven-track CD: “Spasm 1,” “Spasm 2,” “Mental Funkyard 1” through “Mental Funkyard 4,” “Fear 1” through “Fear 3,” and “Clinical Death 1” and “Clinical Death 2.” The material was recorded and produced by Kommando in 1993 and 1994, remastered in 2026, with layout by Salt. “Electronic Spasm” is available as a digital album and on CD in a matte six-panel digipak.

About Kommando

Kommando is a project of musician Dan Courtman, conceived as a darker, more anxiety-inducing counterpart to his better-known alter ego Thorofon. Its earliest recordings date to 1993, self-released the following year as the cassette albums “Electronic Fear” and “Funky Spasm.”

“Electronic Spasm,” out November 11, 2026, on Ant-Zen, compiles the surviving material from both cassettes, documenting the formative recordings behind a project that would continue under the Kommando name alongside Courtman’s work as Thorofon.

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