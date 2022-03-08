Saáadon – Мреть – Наутро Ночь (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Set up in 2018 as a collaborative project between Russian duo Sádon (who already worked together with Treha Sektori) and French artist Romain Barbot aka Saåad (who as label manager released early Sádon’s material) this international project last year released this album by Cyclic Law. The work is inspired by the work of poet Donat Mavleev.

Content: Five tracks have been composed, revealing an elaborate work mixing Cinematic passages together with a Dark-Ambient style. The songs feature delicate guitar playing and mysterious flute sounds. Voices and chants are now resonating in the background and then becoming more explicit and wafting. The tracks have been progressively built up.

+ + + : You don’t really get the feeling to discover a collaborative work between 2 projects. This work feels like a compact and homogeneous production. The compositions have been progressively built up, reaching a mysterious level created by the production of the vocals while reinforced by the sound of authentic instruments. I’ve a preference for “Омут”, which next to its crescendo progression also reflects a very cold sphere.

– – – : This is not the most ‘typical’ Cyclic Law production although “– Мреть – Наутро Ночь” reveals familiar influences. You need a few listens to really get into the album.

Conclusion: Saáadon brings us an enigmatic work with a strong visual appeal or at least made to empower visual content.

Best songs: “Омут”, “Край”.

Rate: 7.

Artists: www.facebook.com/wearesadon / www.facebook.com/saaadmusic

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw