Ashtoreth – Rites III-IV (Album – Cyclic Law)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient, Drone.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: “Rites III-IV” was released by the end of 2021 and two years after “Rites I-II”. Belgian artist Peter Verwimp has already released an impressive number of productions featuring numerous collaborative works, but this is his second work released by Cyclic Law.

Content: The album features 2 long duration cuts, which have been progressively built up. The work is dominated by a hostile atmosphere, which is mainly coming through on “Rites III”. Electronic waves have been mixed with guitar playing. “Rites IV” sounds more abyssal and is characterized by multiple stringed instrument sounds.

+ + + : “Rite III” is a great piece of music. I like the dark monotony of the electronic waves mixed with guitar playing. There also is a kind of buzzing vocal effect injecting a Ritual touch to the work while a trumpet-like sound accentuates the cold atmosphere of the composition. “Rite IV” sounds a bit different, being more into a Cinematic approach and achieved with different stringed instrument noises, which have something emotive.

– – – : The main regret is there are only 2 songs featured. There also is a significant difference between both cuts, “Rite IV” being more unaccomplished.

Conclusion: Ashtoreth is a prolific project, but also revealing poignant and atypical productions.

Best songs: “Rite III”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063497169807

Label: www.cycliclaw.com / www.facebook.com/cycliclaw