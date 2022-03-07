Dark techno project Matthew Creed returns with a ‘Walking In Circles’ – exclusively available on Bandcamp
While the recently released album “The Chapel of Lines” is accessing both the dark techno…
While the recently released album “The Chapel of Lines” is accessing both the dark techno and the industrial music crowd, Matthew Creed returns to the genesis of the project with the “Walking In Circles” 6-track single/EP.
“Walking In Circles” is the very first song ever written for the Matthew Creed project and is now released in its original version showing how the project’s sound evolved in the past 5 years. The track was furthermore remixed by the Estonian techno acts CLY/SUVA and Sonar Pulsar. On the EP you’ll also find the instrumental and the video edit.
Dmitry Darling (also known for his industrial project Freakangel and the electropop act Suicidal Romance): “I remember coming home from another sleepless night of raving. I literally walked in circles stomping to kick drum vibrations all night long… minimal techno and chemicals…. what can go wrong? Well… at least so I thought back in 2017. Back home I could not sleep as I was full of motivation to bring back that feeling of partying… and so I did… in my own way… and that is where it all started.”
Soon out, the video for the single! Get the download below, exclusively from Bandcamp for now.
