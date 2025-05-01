Rome – Civitas Solis (Digital/CD Album – Trisol)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Jérôme Reuter remains an incredibly productive artist, driven by his unwavering commitment—and vice versa. With this new work, inspired by philosopher Tommaso Campanella’s utopian novel, he offers a critical perspective and thoughtful reflection on the current state of Europe and the world. It feels like a natural progression from his previous albums, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

No fewer than 14 tracks were completed, in which he masterfully weaves together his familiar influences. Rome has evolved into a true symbiosis of Neo-Folk and Chanson, blending bombastic arrangements with moments of refined, deep melancholia. The guitar carries the emotional weight, while the synths lift the atmosphere with an almost transcendent quality.

Once again, the album features subtle, compelling gems, with Reuter’s deep, distinctive vocal timbre playing a dark, dominant role. He feels like the imaginary heir of Brel, Cohen, and Cave—but with an even darker, more intense edge. At times, the songs could have been slightly longer, and while this may not be my favorite Rome album, it remains an essential addition to his impressive discography. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Mar’Yana”:

https://civitassolis.bandcamp.com/track/maryana

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

