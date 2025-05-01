Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swiss electro metal band Silver Dust have released their new single “The Masters of Fright“. The track is now available for streaming via Spotify.

Silver Dust is an electro metal band from Switzerland. Formed in the early 2010s, the band has released five studio albums. Their music blends industrial metal, theatrical rock, and gothic elements.

About Silver Dust

Silver Dust is a Swiss electro metal band formed in 2013 by singer and guitarist Lord Campbell, a former professional ice hockey goaltender. That same year, they released their debut album “Lost In Time” and performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival. Their second album, “The Age Of Decadence”, was released in 2016 and supported by a European tour with Finnish band Lordi, featuring over thirty performances.

In 2017, Silver Dust returned to European stages with Battle Beast. Their 2018 concept album “House 21” included a collaboration with Mr. Lordi on a cover of “Bette Davis Eyes”, followed by another tour with Lordi. In late 2019, they embarked on their most extensive tour, performing 50 shows in 53 days across 26 countries, alongside Moonspell and Rotting Christ.

The band’s 2022 release “Lullabies” was followed by a tour the next year with Swedish band Soen.

In 2025, Silver Dust returns with their new album “Symphony Of Chaos”. The current lineup includes Lord Campbell (vocals, guitar), Kurghan (drums), Magma (bass), and Neiros (guitar).

