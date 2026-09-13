Robots In Love release “Cease and Desist” on September 25, the second OVERRIDE single, with remixes from Sirus and Magnetique.

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New Zealand electronic rock band Robots In Love will release “Cease and Desist” on September 25, the second single from their upcoming album OVERRIDE. The Dunedin-based act is the creative partnership of vocalist and producer Elenor Rayner and drummer and producer Alex Burchell, joined again by guitarist Henry Flynn Wall of Rebirth To Ruin, who also featured on their previous single, “Convergence”.

“Cease and Desist” is a melodic industrial track about extreme obsession. Rayner said she recently discovered the word “limerence” and began thinking about the inability to control obsession, which led to the line “limerence closes every door“, describing a state where no amount of reasoning can get through. Musically, the track scales back its verses before building into a chorus built on heavier riffs.

The single also carries two remixes. Melbourne cyberpunk act Sirus contributes a version that moves through decades of electronic music, opening with an ’80s-style sound, passing through a ’90s R&B-inspired interlude and closing on darker, more futuristic production. Burchell also remixes the track under his own alias, Magnetique, in a more subversive take.

“Cease and Desist” follows “Convergence”, released on June 8, 2026 as the lead single from OVERRIDE. “Convergence” has drawn over 41,000 YouTube views and 14,000 Spotify streams, and Robots In Love have paired “Cease and Desist” with an official video as well.

About Robots In Love

Robots In Love is the New Zealand electronic rock project of vocalist and producer Elenor Rayner and drummer and producer Alex Burchell, based in Dunedin (Ōtepoti). The current lineup came together in 2023, with Rayner and Burchell also working separately on other projects: Rayner has released material as Sobriquet and The Crystalline Effect, while Burchell drums with Angels Unchained and the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra and produces under the name Magnetique. The band mixes industrial rock, dark electro, drum and bass, trip hop, goth, metal and cyberpunk influences into a sound built on layered vocals, heavy guitars and electronic production.

Side-Line has followed the band’s release history since 2022, when Robots In Love, then working as a New Zealand-based dark electro act, teamed up with Swedish producer JA/VI. They premiered the “Gossip In Your Head” video in September 2023, followed by an EP and remix video that November. In April 2024, the band premiered the “Unbreakable” video, and in January 2025 followed with the “Crush” video. Robots In Love released their debut album, “Activate!”, on May 23, 2025, reaching number 17 on the Aotearoa chart. “Convergence” arrived in June 2026 as the first single from OVERRIDE, with “Cease and Desist” now set to follow it on September 25.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com