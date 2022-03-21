New Zealand-based dark electro act Robots In Love teams up with Swedish pop singer / producer JA/VI

Out now is the Robots In Love & JA/VI single "Good Cocaine (Robots In Love…
Out now is the Robots In Love & JA/VI single “Good Cocaine (Robots In Love remix)”. The single sees New Zealand-based dark electro / industrial dance artist Robots In Love, alias Elenor Rayner (of Sobriquet, The Crystalline Effect, Snog, Soulscraper), teaming up with Swedish pop singer and producer JA/VI.

Although now based in Dunedin, New Zealand, Elenor first established a successful music career in Melbourne, Australia, and will be best known as one half of The Crystalline Effect with Pete Crane (Shiv’r), and as a former member of Soulscraper and Snog. As a solo artist and producer, she previously recorded under the name of Sobriquet, alias Sobriquet Nation.

You can download the song right now from Bandcamp.


