Robots In Love premiere ‘Crush’ video on Side-Line

Today we premiere the new Robots In Love video single “Crush”. Here’s what the cyber-rock band’s Elenor Rayner says about the genesis of the track: “The idea came to me whilst reflecting on what has been a great year for Robots in Love. And it’s due to the connection, both musically and personally between the band. We’ve toured a lot and written and recorded together and it’s been 100% inspiring.”

The bands adds: “Nothing is higher than the walls you build around yourself, nothing is deeper than how far you imagine you’re going to fall, Nothing feels colder than the thought of being forgotten. But the way we survive the darkness of these thoughts is by sharing them, and the strength you find together enables you to “crush it away”.”

Musically, the song has some similarities to the band’s previous single, “The Sequel”, that is electronics overlaid with metal guitars and drums. But while “The Sequel” spoke of a dystopian future, “Crush” is way more uplifting.

“Crush” is available on all major digital outlets including Spotify and Bandcamp now.

About Robots In Love

Robots In Love is a powerhouse electronic rock band from Dunedin, New Zealand. The band comprises Elenor Rayner (vocals, production), Alex Burchell (drums, production), and Tony Lumsden (bass). Musically the trio fuses electronic and rock elements, drawing influences from artists like Bring Me The Horizon and Nine Inch Nails.

The band has released three EPs and contributed tracks to both local and international compilations. They have also toured extensively across New Zealand and Australia.

