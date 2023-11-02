Dark Pop Act Robots in Love Premieres New Remix Ep and Video

(Photo by Veronica) The New Zealand dark pop outfit Robots In Love today share their latest EP, “Gossip in Your Head: Remixed”. The EP is the follow-up to the title-track’s original single release in September. “Gossip in Your Head: Remixes” is out now on Bandcamp, Spotify, and all the usual digital music outlets.

The new remix EP is accompanied by a video for the remix of the title track by Auckland’s dark electro-industrial dance act The Mercy Cage. Premiering exclusively on Side-Line, the video is a DIY effort, created at home by Robots In Love’s Elenor Rayner, who says: “For some reason, that remix makes me feel really joyful, so the video is a bit of fun.”

You can watch the video below.

On the “Gossip in Your Head: Remixed” EP you’ll find four different workings of the song, featuring The Mercy Cage and UK electronic artist Max Rael of Decommissioned Forests and History of Guns. Also included are Elenor’s own ‘Permanent Rain’ mix, and the song’s original recording, first written by Luke Anlezark and Graeme Jack of fellow Ōtepoti (Dunedin) band, The Sound Key.

Elenor: “I love the variety of the tracks; each one highlights a different aspect of the song. The Mercy Cage remix is so dancey and bursting with energy. It makes me feel really happy whenever I hear it. The Permanent Rain version is more of a classic goth mix. Max Rael’s remix has a touch of trance in it, which is very seductive; and The Sound Key show their style of grunge rock indie.”

Max Rael adds: “Robots in Love always have such exquisite electronic textures in their music, and harmonies to die for. It was a real thrill to get the chance to remix their new dark pop single ‘Gossip in Your Head’. I wanted to push the Lynchian dream vs nightmare quality in the first half into the middle section, and then pump the energy and take it in a different direction for the rest.”

<a href="https://robotsinlove.bandcamp.com/album/gossip-in-your-head-remix-ep">Gossip In Your Head Remix EP by Robots In Love</a>

About Robots In Love

Robots in Love

Led by Australian artist Elenor Rayner, Robots In Love became Elenor’s focal project in 2017, following her move from Melbourne, Australia to Dunedin, New Zealand. Elenor is currently joined in Robots In Love by drummer, multi-instrumentalist and electronic artist Alex Burchell; and bassist Tony Lumsden.

Elenor began playing the Australian pub circuit as a bassist during the 1980s when she was just 14, before switching to producing music on an Atari computer, “which opened up a universe of creating sounds and moulding them into rhythms and melodies until they evoke the exact feeling I need.” She has gone on to release hundreds of songs, appearing on more than 50 CD releases, and has played literally thousands of shows around the world with multiple bands and projects, including Soulscraper (1991-1994), Sobriquet alias Sobriquet Nation (1998-2016), Snog (1999-present), and The Crystalline Effect (2002-2014), among others.

After moving from Melbourne, Australia circa 2015 to Ōtepoti (Dunedin), New Zealand, Elenor ultimately adopted the Robots In Love moniker in 2017.

Elenor recently contributed to the gargantuan Goths For Sanctuaries fundraiser project for animal refuges, and is a prolific remix artist, producing Robots In Love mixes for IKON (Australia), JA/VI (Sweden), Voidant (UK/US), Suburban Spell (Australia), Justine Ó Gadhra-Sharp (New Zealand) and several others in the last eighteen months alone.