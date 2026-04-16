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New York gothic rock band Requiem in White have released the title track and video for “The Visible Heaven“, the second advance single from the album of the same name. The full-length arrives on May 21, 2026 via The Circle Music. The label lists three confirmed formats: a digipak CD with a 16-page booklet, a limited red vinyl edition, and a limited transparent yellow vinyl edition, with both LP variants capped at 500 copies.

The album is the band’s first set of original recordings since the group’s 1994 split.

Doc Hammer, says the song was the last one written for the record and describes it as “a gratifying, heavy song” built to put Lisa Stockton-Wilson’s voice over “a powerful band that typifies the Requiem in White sound.” Stockton-Wilson calls the new material “haunting and powerful, symphonic and driving.”

“The Visible Heaven” follows “Reckless in Misery“, which The Circle Music introduced on March 1 as the first single and video from the album.

About Requiem in White

Requiem in White are a US gothic rock band originating from Boston, Massachusetts, formed in 1985 by core members guitarist Eric “Doc” Hammer, vocalist Lisa Houle (later Stockton-Wilson/Hammer) and bassist Christopher David Walsh. The group later relocated to New York City, becoming part of the late-80s and early-90s underground scene centered on venues such as CBGB and The Limelight.

In 1987 they recorded two cassettes, “World Of Promise/Prodigal Son” and “Everlasting Piece”. These demos and later studio work were characterised by heavily layered guitars, programmed drums in the early phase, and Stockton-Wilson’s soprano vocals.

Requiem in White’s first full-length release, the self-titled album “Requiem in White”, appeared in 1990 on the US imprint First Communion Music as a vinyl LP. The 1991 tape and EP “Pride’s Unhappy End” further developed the group’s material, with songs such as “A Fixed Place Of Heaven”. Their second album, “Of The Want Infinite”, was recorded with an expanded production set-up and released in 1994. Drummer Javier Madariaga and keyboard player Cathy Carney were involved across this period, complementing the core trio with live and studio contributions.

After the release of “Of The Want Infinite” in the mid-1990s, Requiem in White disbanded. Hammer and Stockton-Wilson formed Mors Syphilitica, which continued their interest in gothic and neo-medieval music, while Walsh founded the project Judith. From 2008 onwards, Hammer also fronted the New York rock band Weep, having in parallel built a career as co-creator and writer on the animated series The Venture Bros..

In 2025, The Circle Music compiled the band’s second album and early demos as “Hymnal of Remembrance” on CD and double LP, bringing much of their 1987–1994 catalogue back into circulation and introducing it to a new audience. The label had previously worked with Lisa Hammer on the expanded vinyl reissue of her solo album “Dakini“.

Out soon now is the reunion album “The Visible Heaven”.

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