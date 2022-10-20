Former Requiem In White/Mors Syphilitica vocalist, Lisa Hammer reissues debut album ‘Dakini’ with extras
Out now is a reissue of the debut album by Lisa Hammer who is the…
Out now is a reissue of the debut album by Lisa Hammer who is the former Requiem In White/Mors Syphilitica vocalist. The album, “Dakini”, originally released via Projekt Records in 2009 is out now with extra tracks and on vinyl. The three previously unreleased tracks are “Chant Nr. 5”, “Hurdy Gurdy Gavotte” and “Alte Clamat Epicurus”, offering a seven minute prelude.
The release is out on gold vinyl (250 copies) and on purple vinyl (250 copies).
Lisa Hammer is currently writing and recording the next Radiana album (with Steven Deal), and a second solo album to be released by The Circle Music.
Here’s the video for the bonus track “Alte Clamat Epicurus”.
