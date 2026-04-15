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Norway’s Apoptygma Berzerk will reissue “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)” on 12-inch vinyl via emmobiz Records on July 10, 2026. emmobiz lists two numbered editions: a white vinyl version limited to 222 copies with a poster and signed card, and a black vinyl version limited to 777 copies worldwide.

The release – released as “Kathy’s Song XXV” – is a physical follow-up to the song’s digital 25th-anniversary single which arrived in December 2025.

Tracklist for ‘Kathy’s Song XXV‘

A1. “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)” Zone Tripper Remix (12″ Edit) – 4:36

A2. “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)” 2000 Original Version – 3:46

B1. “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)” Mental Overdrive Remix (12″ Version) – 3:53

B2. “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)” Frak Remix – 4:54

The vinyl differs from the December 2025 digital “Kathy’s Song XXV” release. That digital edition paired mixes by Ferry Corsten, Zone Tripper, and Mental Overdrive with the single version, while the July 2026 vinyl replaces the Ferry Corsten track with a Frak remix and uses the 2000 original plus 12-inch/edit versions.

About ‘Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)’

“Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next To Me)” is a track on Apoptygma Berzerk’s third studio album, “Welcome to Earth” (2000). On that album it appears as track 5. Stephan Groth worked on the song in the studio with Fredrik Darum and Vegard Blomberg. The decisive idea was to have a computer/robot voice sing the chorus with Stephan presenting it as “a duet with his computer.”

The song was issued as a separate single on December 11, 2000 via Tatra Records. The tracklist of the 6-track CD-Maxi was: “Kathy’s Song (Ferry Corsten RMX)”, “Kathy’s Song (Single Version)”, “Kathy’s Song (Victoria Mix by VNV Nation)”, “Kathy’s Song (Beborn Beton Remix)”, “Kathy’s Song (Ferry Corsten’s 12″ Remix)”, and “Kathy’s Song (C-64 Version)”.

At roughly the same time, the song also appeared on Aqualoop Records as a German 12-inch vinyl in 2000, with the Ferry Corsten Remix and Green Court Remix. A later German CD maxi-single on Zeitgeist followed on August 7, 2001.

About Apoptygma Berzerk

Apoptygma Berzerk is a Norwegian electronic act from Sarpsborg, founded in 1989 by Stephan Groth and Jon Erik Martinsen. Martinsen left early, while Groth remained the project’s central writer and public face. Over time, Apoptygma Berzerk moved across EBM, electropop, futurepop, synth-pop, and electronic rock, often working with a changing cast. Current members are Stephan Groth, Audun Stengel, Ted Skogmann, and Jonas Groth.

The project’s earliest release was the 1990 demo “Victims of Mutilation”, followed by the EP “The 2nd Manifesto” in 1992. The debut album “Soli Deo Gloria” followed on November 11, 1993 via Tatra. Apoptygma Berzerk then released “7” on May 1, 1996, the “Mourn EP” in 1997, the retrospective compilation “The Apopcalyptic Manifesto” in 1998, and the live album “APBL98” in 1999.

The real breakthrough was the commercially succesful “Welcome to Earth” album, released on February 22, 2000. The album brought a broader and less aggressive sound than the earlier material, and it produced “Kathy’s Song (Come Lie Next to Me)”, which became one of the most popular Apoptygma Berzerk tracks. The live release “APBL2000” followed in 2001, with “Harmonizer” dropping on February 19, 2002. “Harmonizer” offered a softer and more synth-pop oriented approach than the earlier albums.

The intense touring around that album was followed by the creation of the side project Fairlight Children with Marianne B. and Tiff, which led to the “808bit” album. Back under the Apoptygma Berzerk name, Groth then released “You and Me Against the World” on September 12, 2005, followed by the compilation “Sonic Diary” in 2006, “Rocket Science” on January 23, 2009, and the live release “Imagine There’s No Lennon” in 2010. “You and Me Against the World” again showed another stylistic shift, pushing the project further toward a rock-oriented format.

“Major Tom EP” was released in 2013, “Stop Feeding the Beast EP” in 2014, “Videodrome” in 2015, and the full-length “Exit Popularity Contest” on October 7, 2016. In 2018 and 2019, Apoptygma Berzerk revisited the debut period through “SDGXXV”, a reworked version of “Soli Deo Gloria”. In 2020, the project started a rarities series with “Faceless Fear” and “Disarm”, both B-sides and rarities collections, and in 2022 that series continued with “Black Pawn”.

A digital “Kathy’s Song XXV” release arrived in December 2025, followed now by a four-track 12-inch vinyl edition in 2026 with remixes by Mental Overdrive, Zone Tripper, and Frak, plus the original 2000 version.

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