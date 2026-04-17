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German medieval rock / Neue Deutsche Härte band Tanzwut have released the single “Herz aus Stein” and set their new album of the same name for September 4, 2026 via NoCut / SPV. The official video for the title track is already online.

The title track draws on Wilhelm Hauff’s “Das kalte Herz” and brings that story in a present-day setting shaped by pressure, optimisation, and emotional distance. Musically the album offers heavier rock material such as “Rosenkrieg” and “Keine Band für eine Nacht,” punk-leaning material including “No Future,” and quieter songs such as “Ewig wie das Eis.”

Frontman Teufel said, “We wanted to make an album that feels like a night of dancing in an old tavern: Wild, loud, and damn alive.”

Tanzwut ‘Herz aus Stein’ tracklist and formats

NoCut’s standard album listing currently shows 13 tracks:

Rosenkrieg Keine Band für eine Nacht Herz aus Stein Zeitgeist Die Sänger singen noch Der König ist pleite Ich bin kein Engel Sag niemals nie Wir habens übertrieben No Future Wenn alle Stricke reißen Ewig wie das Eis Kein Abschied für immer

Besides the CD digipak, there will be a grey black dust vinyl, red marbled vinyl, liquid vinyl, and a fan box. The fan box is limited to 666 copies and includes the digipak, a signed card, a heart pendant, eight coasters, a cosmetic bag, and a patchouli-scented soap.

Special guest: Sagenbringer

October 16, 2026 — Frankfurt, Das Bett

October 17, 2026 — Köln, Club Volta

October 23, 2026 — München, Backstage Halle

October 24, 2026 — Stuttgart, Im Wizemann

October 29, 2026 — Hamburg, Bahnhof Pauli

October 30, 2026 — Leipzig, Hellraiser

October 31, 2026 — Rostock, M.A.U. Club

November 5, 2026 — Nürnberg, Hirsch

November 6, 2026 — Zwickau, Alter Gasometer

November 7, 2026 — Forst, Manitu

November 13, 2026 — Oberhausen, Kulttempel

November 14, 2026 — Hannover, Musikzentrum

November 20, 2026 — Dresden, Reithalle

November 21, 2026 — Berlin, hole44

About Tanzwut

Tanzwut were founded in Berlin in 1997. The band emerged partly from the medieval music scene around Corvus Corax, with the original lineup being Teufel, Castus, Wim Dobbrisch, Der heilige St. Brandanarius, Koll. A., and Tec. The project pushed medieval instrumentation into a heavier amplified setting.

The first attempt to merge medieval music with punk was made with Feeling B, the pre-Rammstein band that included Paul Landers. Landers gave Brandan (Der heilige St. Brandanarius) a guitar for those earliest experiments in combining rock guitar with bagpipes. Teufel then introduced this approach in Corvus Corax, before he and Brandan began writing the first Tanzwut songs.

The self-titled debut album, produced by Jon Caffery, arrived in March 1999 through EMI Electrola.

From then on, Tanzwut released several studio albums that offered their crossover of bagpipes, rock, electronics, and Neue Deutsche Härte: “Tanzwut” in 1999, “Labyrinth der Sinne” in 2000, “Ihr wolltet Spaß” in 2003, and “Schattenreiter” in 2006.

Next came “Morus et diabolus” and “Weiße Nächte” in 2011, “Höllenfahrt” in 2013, “Eselsmesse” in 2014, “Freitag der 13.” in 2015, “Schreib es mit Blut” in 2016, and “Seemannsgarn” in 2019. The band in the meantime moved from AFM in the mid-2010s, to NoCut / SPV in the most recent years.

Recent releases include “Die Tanzwut kehrt zurück” released on May 28, 2021, the retrospective “Silberne Hochzeit” in 2023, and “Achtung Mensch!” on August 30, 2024 after a delay announced by the band. And now there is “Herz aus Stein,” due on September 4, 2026.

The band anno 2026 consists of Teufel, Robin Hund, Der Zwilling, Shumon, Pyro, Manu, and Alexius.

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