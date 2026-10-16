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Finnish dark rock band Reflexion releases “Death of Dolor” on 16 October 2026, its first new single since 2010. A second song, “Bulletproof”, follows later this year. Both mark Reflexion’s return after the band went on an indefinite hiatus following its third album.

An earlier attempt at new material in 2024 took the band in a direction too far removed from its established sound, and those sessions were shelved. Reflexion went back into the studio in March 2026. Demos for “Death of Dolor” and “Bulletproof” came together over that first weekend, and the finished recordings were done between April and June. The lineup on the new songs is the one from Reflexion’s debut album: Juha Kylmänen on vocals, Juhani Heikka and Ilkka Jolma on guitar, Mikko Uusimaa on bass and Ari-Matti Pohjola on drums.

Arttu Peljo, who mixed Reflexion’s 2006 debut “Out of the Dark”, put the finishing touches on the new songs. Teemu Hostikka, the designer behind the band’s original logo, is working on Reflexion’s new visual identity. The band stated: “We didn’t set out to recreate the old Reflexion. We wanted to make music that feels right to us today, but when you hear it, you immediately know it’s Reflexion.”

“Death of Dolor” is available to stream on Spotify, where Reflexion’s back catalogue has been played in more than 150 countries and passed 12 million streams over the past year.

About Reflexion

Reflexion formed in Oulu, Finland, in 1996 under the name BarbarianZ, and took the name Reflexion in 2000. The members’ musical history together reaches back to the mid-1990s. Kylmänen also fronts the bands For My Pain… and Full Nothing.

Reflexion released its debut album, “Out of the Dark”, in 2006 on A1 Music. The follow-up, “Dead to the Past, Blind for Tomorrow”, arrived in 2008 on Mach XX and reached number 30 on the Finnish album chart. A third album, “Edge”, followed in 2010 on Mach XX, after which the band went on an indefinite hiatus and did not release new material for more than 15 years. “Death of Dolor” and “Bulletproof” open the next chapter in that story.

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