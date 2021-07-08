Rather excellent new 12 inch from the Swedish act Spite Cathedral: ‘How To Navigate In The Dark’

Out tomorrow is the brand new 12 inch EP by Spite Cathedral: “How To Navigate In The Dark”. Released via Bodies (Sound+Matter) it holds 4 tracks. The label itself describes the material as ‘hypnotic industrial techno meets dramatic ambient’. And that’s spot on. Earlier this week we already featured Matthew Creed, this release continues in the innovative corner with fresh beats yet industrial enough to please all the rivet heads.

The release is the follow-up to the two-track single “Time Of Death (Don’t Leave Me)” which arrived on April 2nd, also via the Swedish, Malmö based label.

You can check the release below.

<a href="https://spitecathedral.bandcamp.com/album/how-to-navigate-in-the-dark-ep">How To Navigate In The Dark EP by Spite Cathedral</a>