H2SO4 to release brand new album ‘Love and death’ on Lo-Tek – watch the video for ‘Don’t Delete Me’

The UK electronic indie outfit H2SO4, via a collaboration with production duo Bombay Monkey (Guy Martin and Andrew Phillips), have recorded a new album of ’80s tinged electronic prog-pop interlaced with atmospheric soundscapes. Entitled “Love And Death”, it will be released on 23rd July 2021. The band has now released the video for their forthcoming single “Don’t Delete Me”.

The ‘nuclear option’ video was directed by Mogston showing terrifying images of real-life nuclear explosions.

About H2SO4

The UK electronic indie outfit H2SO4 isn’t all that new, they started releasing their first material in the late ’90s. H2SO4 began in 1998 as a remix project when electro pioneers Code (signed to the cult label Third Mind Records) reworked songs by indie group Sulphur (then signed to Rhythm King). Their debut full-length, “Machine-Turned Blues” was released in 1999 and included the well known single “Imitation Leather Jacket”.

Co-writer and producer Andy Phillips broke away from H2SO4 after the release of the Japan-only follow-up album “Glamtronica” in 2000 and formed the production partnership Bombay Monkey with Guy Martin, leaving Graham Cupples and James Butler to continue making music as H2SO4. A full two decades later, the two camps have combined forces.