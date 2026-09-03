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Thirteen of the fourteen songs are already out; the running order is the news. Mycelium Sky, the one-man dark psychedelic industrial rock project of US musician Jacoboon (Jacob Reed), release the debut album “Hello World” on Saturday 5 September 2026 through the project’s own label Mindstorm Unlimited LLC. The album is digital only, runs 69 minutes and 17 seconds, and adds one previously unreleased track, the closer “Questions Remain”, to the thirteen singles issued between 31 January and 14 August 2026. The most recent of those, “Here We Fxn Go”, is on Spotify now.

The project makes no secret of how the record was built. Its press page states: “Lyrics come first, written by hand. Music is generated with Suno; videos are grown […] with Neural Frames; structure, selection, and final cut stay human.” The credits list Jacoboon for lyrics, concept, direction and edit, Suno for the music, Mixea for mastering and DistroKid for distribution; the videos come from that same AI video platform, except “Asking Questions” (made with Sora) and “Welcome to Earth M.F.” (Kling). One lyric is the exception: the words to “Roots on the Glass” were written by the AI, and the record credits it as such. “My Country” builds on two public-domain texts, Samuel Francis Smith’s 1831 “America” and A. G. Duncan’s 1843 abolitionist rewrite from “Anti-Slavery Melodies”. Mycelium Sky mix mechanical atmospheres, ritual-style lyrics and rock songwriting, and name Tool, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails, Puscifer and darkwave as their reference points.

Tracklist and mirror structure of ‘Hello World’

The fourteen tracks are sequenced as seven pairs that fold around a break between tracks 7 and 8, with each song in the second half answering its counterpart in the first: 1 with 14, 2 with 13, and so on. Jacoboon says the structure was found rather than designed: the album was thirteen tracks deep when one change to the running order locked the fold, moving “Lie to Me” from track 2 to track 5 and sending “Questions Remain”, until then track 8, to the end to answer the opener. The pivot pairs “Safety in Solitude” and “No Escape”, two songs the project describes as performing the same act with opposite outcomes.

The running order, with single release dates: 1. “Asking Questions” (31 January), 2. “First Impression” (31 January), 3. “Roots on the Glass” (31 January), 4. “Option 2” (27 February), 5. “Lie to Me” (31 January), 6. “Fall in Line” (20 March), 7. “Safety in Solitude” (10 April), 8. “No Escape” (1 May), 9. “My Country” (25 May), 10. “Welcome to Earth M.F.” (12 June), 11. “The Misunderstood” (3 July), 12. “Strange but True” (24 July), 13. “Here We Fxn Go” (14 August), 14. “Questions Remain” (5 September). “Lie to Me”, “Fall in Line”, “Welcome to Earth M.F.” and “Here We Fxn Go” carry explicit tags. Pre-saves run through DistroKid’s HyperFollow page, and the singles are on Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer and iHeartRadio, among other services.

About Mycelium Sky

Mycelium Sky is the solo project of Jacoboon, who writes the lyrics and concepts, directs the AI tools and makes the final cut, and releases the results on his own Mindstorm Unlimited LLC. The project’s first chapter was the music video for “Asking Questions” in December 2025, followed by the first three singles on 31 January 2026 and a further ten through 14 August. A glowing red question mark recurs across every cover and video. Alongside the songs, the project runs the Tone Garden, a generative ambient instrument tuned in just intonation, on its website. The project’s press contact is handled by AI assistants that identify themselves as such; Jacoboon answers in his own name on request. “Hello World” on 5 September 2026 is Mycelium Sky’s first album and the first time the fourteen tracks appear in their mirrored sequence.

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