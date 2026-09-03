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German synth duo Felsmann + Tiley released Echonomist’s remix of “God Is Lonelier” on 3 September 2026. The original, featuring Laius, comes from the duo’s Mute album “Protomensch”, released on 13 February 2026. Dominik Felsmann and Patrick Tiley also announced two live dates: London’s Purcell Room on 22 November and Berlin’s Kantine am Berghain on 25 November.

Echonomist worked on the remix while touring the US and Mexico, finishing most of it in a friend’s studio in Los Angeles. He “worked on this remix while touring across the US and Mexico, with most of it coming together in a friend’s studio in LA. It feels like the soundtrack to all those long drives, flights and quiet hours between shows. Spending so much time on the road, away from home, made the whole process feel even more emotional, and I think that naturally found its way into the remix.”

“God Is Lonelier” is the fourth entry in a remix series drawn from “Protomensch”: Sofi Paez reworked “Reset”, Lambert reworked “Open Fields”, Lysten remixed “Warum” and Sensu took on “Always You”. Felsmann + Tiley say more reinterpretations are coming from Meredi, Jamie Irrepressible and Silver Panda, among others.

Live dates

22 Nov 2026 – London, UK – Purcell Room, Southbank Centre

25 Nov 2026 – Berlin, DE – Kantine am Berghain

About Felsmann + Tiley

Dominik Felsmann and Patrick Tiley met in 2003 on the German music production forum MyOwnMusic.de and discovered they shared a hometown, Stuttgart, along with an interest in “the depth and melancholy of trance pads and breakdowns that always had a certain darkness to them.” As the alias Kamui they released the 12″ “Ghosts”, followed by releases under five further aliases on different labels. Their reinterpretation of The Irrepressibles’ “The Most Beautiful Boy” became the lead track for the second season of the Netflix series “Young Royals”, and their version of M83’s “Solitude” appeared on the British crime series “Top Boy”; both tracks, later released on Mute and Deutsche Grammophon, have reached a combined 200 million streams. Felsmann + Tiley signed to Mute and released the track “Warum” in June 2025, followed by the video for “Always You” (featuring Woodes) from “Protomensch” in February 2026. “Protomensch” (Mute/Embassy One) followed on 13 February 2026, featuring guest vocalists Pet Deaths, The Kite String Tangle, Woodes and Laius across its twelve tracks. Since then the duo has released a run of guest reinterpretations of album tracks, of which the Echonomist remix of “God Is Lonelier” is the latest, alongside their two newly announced November shows in London and Berlin.

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