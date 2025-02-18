Raskolnikov’s third album is out now: ‘Gorgon’Zola’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The third Raskolnikov album is out on 21th February on Manic Depression Records and Icy Cold Records. The Franco-Hispanic-Swiss trio present eight new tracks, between postpunk and shoegaze. The 8-track album is available on vinyl, CD and digitally on various online platforms.

Raskolnikov is a Swiss-Spanish-French post-punk and alternative rock band formed in 2015. Their music blends melancholic and hypnotic elements with energetic post-punk influences, drawing inspiration from bands like Joy Division and Killing Joke. The band’s name references Rodion Raskolnikov, the protagonist of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel “Crime and Punishment”.

Here’s what the band says about the unusual album title: “”Gorgon’Zola” is the title of the album, a play on words including gorgons, furies of the underworld, terrorising mortals and heralding the end of times, war and disease, as well as the name of the French writer and political journalist Émile Zola, famous for his literary work describing French society under the Second Empire and the title of his article on the Dreyfus affair, “J’accuse!””

Raskolnikov are Jérôme Blum, Pablo Garrido and Mathieu Pawelski-Szpiechowycz. The album was produced and recorded by Raskolnikov and mixed by Daniel Hallhuber.

Below is the video for the track “Stockholm IV“.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

