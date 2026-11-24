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Next year will mark 35 years since Robin Storey released the first album under his solo project, Rapoon. He remains connected to his past with Zoviet France—which takes us even further back in time—further highlighting the impressive career this British artist has built. In recent years, the label Zoharum has released several reissues of older Rapoon albums, but every now and then—as is the case here—we are treated to an entirely new record.

The album consists of 10 tracks that immediately draw us into a subdued Ambient soundscape, occasionally accompanied by slow yet essential rhythms. Storey seems to be assembling a multitude of small sonic puzzle pieces. At times, the compositions become truly Cinematic; elsewhere, they are infused with Eastern influences that evoke a familiar sonic universe, while other passages venture into more Experimental territory, incorporating various noises and field recordings.

“Goodbye To Dreams Of Space” feels like an introspective experience, one in which attentive listeners will discover several standout moments. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “A Reminder Of Time”:

<a href="https://zoharum.bandcamp.com/track/a-reminder-of-time" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Reminder Of Time by Rapoon</a>

About Rapoon

Rapoon is the solo project of British musician Robin Storey, who launched it in 1992 after leaving Zoviet France, the experimental group he had been part of since 1980. Storey named the new project after a mispronunciation of “Robin” by his then two-year-old nephew, and used it to explore “ethnic musics” and techniques he felt Zoviet France could not accommodate.

Rapoon’s early albums appeared through the 1990s on Staalplaat and Soleilmoon, among them “Raising Earthly Spirits” (1993), “The Kirghiz Light” (1995) and “Errant Angels” (1996). A 1996 tour of the United States connected Storey with Matt Jacobson of Relapse Records, leading to “The Fires of the Borderlands” (1998) on the label’s Release Entertainment imprint.

Since the 2010s, Rapoon has released steadily through the Polish label Zoharum and through Winter-Light, alternating new full-length albums with reissues of earlier recordings. Side-Line has covered the Winter-Light albums “Sol Laude / Mercury Rising 3” (2019) and “Ten Four: Centred Horizons” (2023), the Zoharum albums “Ghosts From A Machine” (2020), “Hotel Bravo” (2020), “Seeds In The Tide Volume 06” (2022) and “Skulls On The Plains Of Turkey” (2023), and collaborations released through Zoharum with Pas Musique, Pacific 231 and Lords Of Infinity. In August 2026, Zoharum reissued the 2001 double album “Cold War: Drum ‘N’ Bass”, three months ahead of “Goodbye To Dreams Of Space”.

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