Randal Collier-Ford – Thaumaturgy (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: The new album by American Randal Collier-Ford seems to be a reflective work. “Thaumaturgy” stands ‘as a monument of thought, a reflection of the many years of trembling frequencies and world’s created; an ode to what once was.’
Content: The sound universe of this artist remains characterized by dark and ambiguous sound sculptures. Low soundwaves with extra, boiling, sound effects are leading the listener into a chilling experience. Field recordings and passages with mystic chants are accentuating the mystery hanging over the work. The sphere becomes truly disturbing when a kind of simple tune joins in.
+ + + : The album creates a disturbing sensation. It comes to tickle your imagination, rapidly leading the listener to face his darkest, inner-demons. It’s frightening and yet this is exactly what we want to experience when listening to this kind of music. The final part of the album had a great impact on me, especially the few tracks with simple tunes creating an imaginary, dark, rite.
– – – : Probably one of the best productions from this artist and I’m still convinced it can be even more poignant like I’m missing an absolute apotheosis to this great work.
Conclusion: If this album is a reflection about the past years it clearly looks like it was only dark, desperate and tormenting!
Best songs: “Outbound Transmission”, “Putredinis Illusiones”, “Deluge”, “The Ninth Plague Of Exodus”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/randalcollierford
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.