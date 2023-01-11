Randal Collier-Ford – Thaumaturgy (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The new album by American Randal Collier-Ford seems to be a reflective work. “Thaumaturgy” stands ‘as a monument of thought, a reflection of the many years of trembling frequencies and world’s created; an ode to what once was.’

Content: The sound universe of this artist remains characterized by dark and ambiguous sound sculptures. Low soundwaves with extra, boiling, sound effects are leading the listener into a chilling experience. Field recordings and passages with mystic chants are accentuating the mystery hanging over the work. The sphere becomes truly disturbing when a kind of simple tune joins in.

+ + + : The album creates a disturbing sensation. It comes to tickle your imagination, rapidly leading the listener to face his darkest, inner-demons. It’s frightening and yet this is exactly what we want to experience when listening to this kind of music. The final part of the album had a great impact on me, especially the few tracks with simple tunes creating an imaginary, dark, rite.

– – – : Probably one of the best productions from this artist and I’m still convinced it can be even more poignant like I’m missing an absolute apotheosis to this great work.

Conclusion: If this album is a reflection about the past years it clearly looks like it was only dark, desperate and tormenting!

Best songs: “Outbound Transmission”, “Putredinis Illusiones”, “Deluge”, “The Ninth Plague Of Exodus”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/randalcollierford

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber