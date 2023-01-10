Elektroklänge – Elektrosituation (Album – Alfa Matrix)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Minimal-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Swedish Elektroklänge project formerly released a few EP’s -the first one being released by Plonk, and now signed to Alfa Matrix to unleash the debut album “Elektrosituation”. The work is inspired by German painter, poet and audio-visual artist Emil Schult -who in the 70s worked together with Kraftwerk.

Content: There’s a connection between Emil Schult and Kraftwerk. Soundwise the album is clearly driven by the legacy of the legendary Düsseldorf band. This is pure ‘Kraftwerk’-pop mixing astral atmospheres and melodies together with the unavoidable robotic vocals. The album sounds ‘easy going’ but also features a few more danceable cuts.

+ + + : There’s nothing more to say about the sound production mixing the minimalism in Electro-Pop of Kraftwerk with a more contemporary, and personal touch. I like the vintage sound treatments and the subtle sound arrangements. “Musik Kosmik” and “Dürerchen’s Mondfahrt” both are the most noticeable tracks for being a bit ‘harder’ and dancefloor orientated.

– – – : After Metroland, 808 Dot.Pop and Cubic Alfa Matrix already found a new band involved with the Kraftwerk spirit but Elektroklänge is the less convincing so far. It all sounds a bit too cliché without absolute master tracks.

Conclusion: “Elektrosituation” is an honest debut album but I think there’s more potential hiding behind this project then what came out.

Best songs: “Musik Kosmik”, “Dürerchen’s Mondfahrt”, “Einklinkt”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.elektroklange.com / www.facebook.com/Elektroklange

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix