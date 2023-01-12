Nomenklatür – When The Wind Blows (EP – Clivage Music)
Genre/Influences: Techno, New-Wave.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: French duo Nomenklatür is already busy for several years and has released an interesting list of EP’s. They strike back with a new EP featuring American vocalist Odge. Clivage Music is the label of Pascal Arbez aka Vitalic.
Content: This EP features 5 songs bringing good-old and dark New-Wave influences together with a more explicit Techno touch. It all sounds pretty minimal and danceable featuring irresistible female vocals on top. You’ll find two different edits of the title track.
+ + + : “When The Wind Blows” is a song from David Bowie but I here discovered a Techno-Wave driven cut. The other tracks are pretty similar in style mixing dark bass lines and sexy vocals. I even prefer these songs and especially “After Life” is a brilliant piece of retro-futuristic Electro music. I also enjoy the minimalism of “My Something” and the great instrumental “Satori V1” carried by an irresistible bass line.
– – – : The title song is cool but I personally prefer the other cuts.
Conclusion: “When The Wind Blows” reveals a visionary project inspired by different retro influences.
Best songs: “After Life”, “Satori V1”, “My Something”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/nomenklaturmusic
Label: www.clivage-music.com / www.facebook.com/clivagemusic
