Émilie Quinquis announces details new album, ‘eor’

Breton producer Émilie Quinquis has announced details of a new Quinquis album, “eor” (which means ‘anchor’ in Breton). The album is launching today with a collaboration with South African artist Desire Marea, “Inkanuko“, the new album will be released on vinyl, CD and digitally on 9 May 2025 via Mute. The album was co-produced alongside Gareth Jones (Sunroof, Depeche Mode, Liars, Einstürzende Neubauten).

Émilie explains that, “…it’s a song about making sure that little flame inside of you is not going to die. Desire was an amazing person to help kick off the idea for the whole album.” Desire adds that “Working on this was an absolute pleasure and honour. QUINQUIS created such a sensual soundscape, add to that the most delicate vocals – I was immediately inspired. A song moving me at such a carnal level led me to ponder on a disconnect between spirit and flesh.”

“eor” came to life through her modular synthesisers: “I love how electronic music can connect, or create a dialogue between my body and somebody else’s body. You can really go to unknown territories with its sounds, and make people wish to listen again to them, to try to understand them, like when you’re learning a language.”

About Émilie Quinquis

Émilie Quinquis, born in 1990 in Brest, France, is a French composer, singer, and photographer. She began her musical journey in her teens, initially performing under the moniker Tiny Feet. After releasing two albums under this name, she transitioned to using her maiden name, Quinquis, to reflect a deeper connection to her Breton heritage.

In 2022, under the name Quinquis, she released the album “SEIM” in collaboration with producer Gareth Jones. This work blends sparse electronics, immersive atmospherics, and delicate melodies, all sung in Breton.

Émilie is married to composer Yann Tiersen since August 2, 2016. The couple resides on Ushant Island, off the coast of Brittany.

