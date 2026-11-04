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With the album “The Infinite Recall,” Ukrainian artist Sasha Puzan has released her first record of the year. Over the past few years, she has been remarkably prolific, releasing an impressive number of productions, including numerous collaborations. This time, she draws inspiration from pure science fiction: a world governed by an intelligent system designed to ensure continuous improvement and prevent any form of escalation, yet one in which cracks and flaws inevitably begin to emerge.

Those familiar with this artist’s refined Cinematic style may be somewhat surprised by this album. While she remains true to what I would describe as Cinematic music, the soundscape has shifted into an entirely different dimension. The tracks possess a deep, abyssal quality and unfold gradually. They never quite reach a conventional climax; instead, they evolve organically, creating a genuine sense of movement. The album also incorporates spoken-word elements that clearly allude to AI, leaving us wondering whether the artist is encouraging us to place greater trust in artificial intelligence or, conversely, suggesting that it can never be fully trusted. Musically, she has succeeded in crafting a remarkable record that departs from the darker character of some of her earlier work, exploring a different, more mysterious atmosphere. It is a compelling achievement, not least because every track is meticulously crafted, with subtle sounds and effects adding depth and detail to the overall soundscape.

If AI as main theme can inspire artists to create music like this, then there is still hope for the future. (Rating:8).

Listen to “Achromic (A Colorless Void Where The Truth Hides”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/achromic-a-colorless-void-where-the-truth-hides

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I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com