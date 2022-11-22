Prager Handgriff – Das Letzte Gefecht (Album – Infacted Recordings)

November 22, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: More than thirty years after their set up and seven years after their last album German EBM duo Stefan Schäfer – Volker Rathmann aka Prager Handgriff strikes back with a new work featuring fourteen new songs.

Content: The sound and global approach plus concept didn’t change. “Das Letzte Gefecht” which can be translated as ‘the last battle’ sounds in the purest German EBM approach of the band. Engaged vocals dealing about the world and politics we’re living in transposed into dark and melodic EBM with deep growls on top.

+ + + : Prager Handgriff is a band you can’t compare to any other. They have this particular sound DNA mixing power and dark melodies with some extra refined treatments on top. Stefan Schäfer cavernous timbre of voice is guiding us through this sonic inferno. Prager Handgriff doesn’t bring anything new although takes me by surprise unleashing great and accomplished songs. The tracks are sophisticated featuring several attention grabbers like “Alle Zeit Der Welt”, “Du Bist Wie Du Bist”, “Enig Vaterland” and “In Moria” which sounds to me as the absolute highlights from the opus. One of the most surprising cuts is “Abschied” which sound-wise sounds as an Electro version of The Cure.

– – – : Definitely one of the best albums of the band from their post-millennium period. Let’s hope the title isn’t prophetic for their own future as a band.

Conclusion: EBM as a critical reflection of the world we’re living in; that’s the trademark of Prager Handgridff!

Best songs: “In Moria”,“Alle Zeit Der Welt”, “Du Bist Wie Du Bist”, “Enig Vaterland”, “Böse Geister”, “Für Immer”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.pragerhandgriff.de / www.facebook.com/pragerhandgriff

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

New video from Autumn Tears features Francesca Nicoli of Ataraxia fame on vocals

New video from Autumn Tears features Francesca Nicoli of Ataraxia fame on vocals

November 21, 2022 bernard
Zwaremachine return as a trio and announce new album

Zwaremachine return as a trio and announce new album

November 21, 2022 bernard

Click Interview with Rohn-Lederman: ‘Commitment To The Art’

November 19, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries
First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

First new album in 14 years for dark ambient project Lull

November 18, 2022 bernard
Ukraine's female-fronted alternative/industrial metal band Aghiazma returns with all new album

Ukrainian industrial metal act Aghiazma release new single ‘Mental Abuse’, taken from band’s second full-length album ‘Carnage’

November 18, 2022 bernard