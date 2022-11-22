Lights Of Euphoria – Suicidal (Mini-Album – Infacted Recordings)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Danish-German formation Lights Of Euphoria are back on track. They already this year released a new production every month -mainly singles, and now unleashed a first mini-album in a series of two. “Suicidal” features six songs.
Content: Without repeating themselves Lights Of Euphoria however moves on mixing elements of Electro-Pop and EBM. It in the end all sounds pretty Future-Pop like. The work is mixing soft pieces together with more danceable cuts, the opening cut “The Sound Of Thunder” being the true attention grabber.
+ + + : Lights Of Euphoria delivered a fully accomplished piece of work. I especially like the ‘danceable’ cuts. The progression of the opening song “The Sound Of Thunder” is grandiose. It takes off with piano and progressively moves into groovy, Future-Pop parts. “Access Denied” coming next is another cool cut made by fine tunes. I also like the production of the vocals.
– – – : The softer cuts like “Man And Machine” and “Deeper” aren’t exactly the best part of the work. I would have preferred to get more danceable songs and/or remixes instead.
Conclusion: “Suicidal” is alternating great passages and poorly inspired tracks, but in the end this band remains warrant for cool and modern Future-Pop.
Best songs: “The Sound Of Thunder”, “Access Denied”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/lightsofeuphoria Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690
