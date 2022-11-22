The Awakening returns to gothic metal roots – watch the video for ‘Passage (Part I – IV)’ from the new double album, ‘The Passage Remains’

The Awakening has just released a new music video for the 4-part title track of their new double album, “The Passage Remains”. The video, “Passage (Part I – IV)”, is a teaser for the return to the band’s gothic metal roots. “The Passage Remains” is The Awakening’s 11th album.

“The essence of the song came to me in a dream, and I have taken that inspiration and woven it through the album. Dreams, our hopes, needs and desires, and personal journeys, in the face of adversity and other obstacles,” says The Awakening’s frontman, Ashton Nyte.

The physical album is packaged as a deluxe double CD (with double vinyl scheduled for next year). “The album was created to be enjoyed either as a whole, in two parts, or as two separate entities, each complete within themselves. It is a project I have wanted to create for many years, and I am delighted with the outcome,” Ashton Nyte adds.

Watch “Passage (Part I – IV)” below.

Now based in the U.S., The Awakening is a musical project born in Johannesburg, South Africa, in the late ’90s. Ashton Nyte has also released 7 solo albums, a book of poetry, and short stories, and has collaborated on various projects with members of The Cure, The Mission, Bauhaus, Beauty In Chaos, and many more.