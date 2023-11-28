Planet Supreme – Destruction of a Star (album – Cryo Chamber)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This is the fourth full length album -and third one released by Cryo Chamber – by Swedish artist Karl Ture Rydby. By the end of last year, he released the opus “Rule From The Dark Mountain” while two years ago he unleashed “Creation Of A Star”.

Content: Planet Supreme holds on the Cinematic approach of previous releases. The music consists of growling sound waves and extended, dark, sound resonations. You’ll also notice guitar playing creating an extra-dimensional sensation. A few more, explicit, evasive passages are emerging at the end of the album.

+ + + : I especially like both debut cuts of the work which are slowly running, creating a delicate sonic sensation. The way this dark reverie has been built up is quite exciting. The guitar emerging on “A Northern Tale” sounds original although resulting in a totally different cut.

– – – : I already mentioned “A Northern Tale” for its originality but unfortunately the tracks sounds like lost in a totally different atmosphere.

Conclusion: I already heard better works from Planet Supreme which don’t really bring anything new.

Best songs: “Cloud Maker”, “Overgrowth”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.planetsupreme.se / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063630746830

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber