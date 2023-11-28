Planet Supreme – Destruction Of A Star (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: This is the fourth full length album -and third one released by Cryo Chamber – by Swedish artist Karl Ture Rydby. By the end of last year, he released the opus “Rule From The Dark Mountain” while two years ago he unleashed “Creation Of A Star”.
Content: Planet Supreme holds on the Cinematic approach of previous releases. The music consists of growling sound waves and extended, dark, sound resonations. You’ll also notice guitar playing creating an extra-dimensional sensation. A few more, explicit, evasive passages are emerging at the end of the album.
+ + + : I especially like both debut cuts of the work which are slowly running, creating a delicate sonic sensation. The way this dark reverie has been built up is quite exciting. The guitar emerging on “A Northern Tale” sounds original although resulting in a totally different cut.
– – – : I already mentioned “A Northern Tale” for its originality but unfortunately the tracks sounds like lost in a totally different atmosphere.
Conclusion: I already heard better works from Planet Supreme which don’t really bring anything new.
Best songs: “Cloud Maker”, “Overgrowth”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.planetsupreme.se / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063630746830
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
