Parallel Worlds – Applied Maths (album – Móatún 7)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, Experimental, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl, Cassette.

Background/Info: Greek sound engineer Bakis Sirros strikes back again with a new opus of his Parallel Worlds project. I noticed the debut album of the project was released twenty years ago.

Content: The sound universe of this artist remains driven and directly inspired by some of the greatest and most influential Ambient-Electro composers. This work reflects the magic of astral Electronic atmospheres. The music brings us back in time reminding us of the genius of Tangerine Dream and also Kraftwerk.

+ + + : The tracks have been meticulously built up featuring unique, analogue sound treatments. Parallel Worlds never stop improving its composition process which has been accentuated and getting more accessible through slow -and sometimes heavy, rhythms. The work will make you dream and carry you away to an imaginary soundscape.

– – – : My single regret is that I would like to hear the songs with some vocal parts and/or effects or just a few spoken samplings.

Conclusion: Parallel Worlds stands for the true magic of Electronic music and comes as an ode to some of its pioneers.

Best songs: “Virtual Carrier”, “Machinism”, “Tension”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.parallel-worlds-music.com / www.facebook.com/parallelworldsmusic

Label: www.facebook.com/moatun7records