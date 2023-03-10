Planet Supreme – Rule From The Dark Mountain (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Karl Ture Rydby has accomplished his fourth full length album to date under the Planet Supreme moniker. It’s the second production released by Cryo Chamber.

Content: Planet Supreme moves on creating deeply, Ambient sound atmospheres. The work features different, crispy, little noises and other field recording impressions while carried by retro-like strings. There’s an interesting contrast between relaxing passages and darker, mysterious, parts.

+ + + : The main strength of the album is for sure its deeply, Ambient, sensation. It’s quite diversified and even a bit schizophrenic switching from deeply, relaxing, moments into darker, menacing, parts. “Enter Lucid Field” is one of these dark exposures and definitely my favorite one for reaching a climax.

– – – : I’m less convinced by the ‘classical’ Ambient side of the work although I’m sure this is maybe what will appeal for a wider audience.

Conclusion: This work gives me the vision of a beautiful and graceful feather driven by a bleak wind.

Best songs: “Enter Lucid Fields”, “A Northern Blaze”, “Shuttle”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.planetsupreme.se / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063630746830

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber