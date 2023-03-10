Planet Supreme – Rule From The Dark Mountain (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.
Format: Digital, CD.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
Background/Info: Karl Ture Rydby has accomplished his fourth full length album to date under the Planet Supreme moniker. It’s the second production released by Cryo Chamber.
Content: Planet Supreme moves on creating deeply, Ambient sound atmospheres. The work features different, crispy, little noises and other field recording impressions while carried by retro-like strings. There’s an interesting contrast between relaxing passages and darker, mysterious, parts.
+ + + : The main strength of the album is for sure its deeply, Ambient, sensation. It’s quite diversified and even a bit schizophrenic switching from deeply, relaxing, moments into darker, menacing, parts. “Enter Lucid Field” is one of these dark exposures and definitely my favorite one for reaching a climax.
– – – : I’m less convinced by the ‘classical’ Ambient side of the work although I’m sure this is maybe what will appeal for a wider audience.
Conclusion: This work gives me the vision of a beautiful and graceful feather driven by a bleak wind.
Best songs: “Enter Lucid Fields”, “A Northern Blaze”, “Shuttle”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.planetsupreme.se / www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063630746830
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/CryoChamber
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.